Santy Sharma Calls Cockroach Janta Party A Dangerous Digital Trap For Indian Youth

The internet is currently witnessing a massive showdown over the viral "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) trend. While the campaign has been spreading rapidly across social media platforms among millennials and Gen Z users, Indian independent rapper and internet personality Santy Sharma has completely rejected the movement. In a strongly-worded Instagram post, Sharma labeled the trend as mere "internet drama" and a digital trap designed to manipulate young minds through viral propaganda rather than focusing on real-world issues.

The internet is currently witnessing a massive showdown over the viral "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) trend. While the campaign has been spreading rapidly across social media platforms among millennials and Gen Z users, Indian independent rapper and internet personality Santy Sharma has completely rejected the movement. In a strongly-worded Instagram post, Sharma labeled the trend as mere "internet drama" and a digital trap designed to manipulate young minds through viral propaganda rather than focusing on real-world issues.