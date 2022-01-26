Sanya Malhotra rushes to help a photographer who fell down while clicking her; netizens praise her humanity – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Sanya Malhotra is right now winning hearts of the netizens and no, it's not for her performance but her humbleness and humanity that she showed today. The actress was spotted in the city and the paparazzi reached to click her and accidentally one photographer lost his balance and fell down while clicking her. She immediately rushed to help him and even apologised him that he fell because of her. She asked him if she is fine and told that he should take care of himself first. This gesture if Sanya bought her lots of praises, the netizens couldn't stop but laud her that she has always been one of the most genuine celebrity in tinsel town. Kudos to you girl! Also Read - Kiara Advani, Sanya Malhotra and 7 more Bollywood actresses who took away souvenirs from their film sets