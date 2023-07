Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan have become one of the most loved siblings of Bollywood. The brother and sister share a great bond.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are dead ringers for the younger version of their parents is known well across desi internet. There have been several memes and posts about how the siblings look almost exactly like young versions of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan have become one of the most loved siblings of Bollywood. The brother and sister share a great bond. From pulling each other’s legs to being each other’s confidante, the two Pataudi kids have come a long way. They both were spotted at the airport, showcasing sibling goals.