Sara Ali Khan ditches luxe car for an auto ride; fans praise actress for down-to-earth attitude

Video Desk | July 8, 2023 3:03 PM IST

Dressed in a gym top and shorts, sporting slippers and carrying her handy bag, Sara not only posed for the paparazzi, but also waved to the other auto-drivers and fans, who were surprised to see their favourite actress travelling like a commoner. Doing exactly what 'nepokids' aren't supposed to do, Sara Ali Khan, fresh from the success of the mid-budget 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', was spotted enjoying an auto-rickshaw ride along with a friend for her gym session in Bandra.