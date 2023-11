Sara Ali Khan's awkward walk at the ramp of Jio World Plaza brings her a lot of mocking; netizens turn nasty towards the actress.

Sara Ali Khan is once again making headlines for her awkward walk on the ramp, and this time the actress was seen at the Jio World Plaza event. Her walk on the ramp brought her immense criticism, as the netizens claimed she had no grace. Sara looked absolutely stunning in full golden shimmery attire, but her ramp walk was something that shifted all the attention from her beauty. Sara Ali Khan is one of the best actresses, making all the star kids, and she has often proved her mettle as an actor. But when we talk about ramp walks, the girl is not a professional model, and kudos to her attempt at the ramp. Sara's fans have come out in huge support of her, calling her the best and igniting the frame every time she appears.