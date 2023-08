Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today. His children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrived at his residence to celebrate his special day.

Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 53rd birthday today and his family is doing everything to make his day special. Saif Ali Khan is close to his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Sara and Ibrahim have now arrived at their father's house to celebrate his special day. The brother-sister duo were spotted today by the paparazzi outside Saif Ali Khan's house. Sara was seen holding some beautiful and colourful balloons. 'Best dad', 'I love dad' was written on the balloons.

They smiled as the paparazzi clicked their pictures. Sara and Ibrahim have always been friendly with the media. They have always had some fun and happy moments with the paparazzi. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he got the most adorable birthday wish from his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena shared a hot picture with Saif on Instagram. Kareena looked sexy as always in a pink monokini while Saif Ali Khan looked handsome as he flaunted his perfect body. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"