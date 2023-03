Sara Ali Khan revealed that her father Saif Ali Khan likes the trailer of her upcoming film 'Gaslight' and is excited about the film. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming movie 'Gaslight', has revealed that her father Saif Ali Khan is quite excited about the film. During a recent interaction with the media, Sara disclosed that her father has watched the trailer and liked it. Sara will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the OTT film, which is expected to release soon. With Sara's revelation, fans are now even more excited to watch the movie and see the father-daughter duo's chemistry on screen.