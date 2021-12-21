Sara Ali Khan wants THESE 4 actors to be in her Swayamwar; 3 of them are MARRIED

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

, , and are currently busy with the promotions of their film Atrangi Re which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021. The streaming platform roped in for Koffee Shots With Karan (based on Koffee With Karan), and Dhanush and Sara will be seen in this special episode. A promo of the episode has been released and when Karan asks Sara to name four people she would want in her Swayamwar, the actress says, " , , , ." After hearing Sara's answer, Karan says, "All these wives are watching." So, the actress replies, "And hopefully the husbands are also."