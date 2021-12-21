Sara Ali Khan wants THESE 4 actors to be in her Swayamwar; 3 of them are MARRIED
Sara Ali Khan will be seen answering Karan Johar's questions on Koffee Shots With Karan, and when the filmmaker asked her to name four people she would want in her Swayamwar, the actress took the name of four actors and three of them are married. Watch the video below to know who these four actors are...
Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar are currently busy with the promotions of their film Atrangi Re which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021. The streaming platform roped in Karan Johar for Koffee Shots With Karan (based on Koffee With Karan), and Dhanush and Sara will be seen in this special episode. A promo of the episode has been released and when Karan asks Sara to name four people she would want in her Swayamwar, the actress says, “ Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan.” After hearing Sara’s answer, Karan says, “All these wives are watching.” So, the actress replies, “And hopefully the husbands are also.” Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fans go gaga over Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry in Gehraiyaan; Subhash Ghai's digital debut with 36 Farmhouse
