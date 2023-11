Sara Tendulkar makes an appearance in the city; gets questioned about India's win without mentioning Shubman Gill's name; don't miss out on her cute reaction that once again sparks rumours of them being in a relationship.

Sara Tendulkar made a cool and casual appearance in the city, and the paparazzi were super elated to click the diva. Sara too happily obliged with the pictures. When the paparazzi tried to have a conversation about cricket, she couldn’t stop smiling, especially when asked about the India's big win against England. Sara is an extremely popular star kid, and her name often makes headlines with cricketer Shubman Gill. It is reported that Shubman and Sara are a couple, and many times even the cricketers have hinted about the same. Remember how Virat Kohli encouraged the crowd on the stands who were taking Sara and Shubman’s names together in the recent match? Sara is called Bhabhi by fans after she blushed when asked about India’s win. Indeed, she is adorable.