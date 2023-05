Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away in car accident.

In an unfortunate turn of events, actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai died in a car accident in Shimla, leaving behind her grieving family and friends. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area of Kullu district when the Mumbai number Fortuner she was travelling in with her fiance fell into a gorge. The accident occurred while negotiating a steep curve.