Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu donates 30 percent of his earnings to charitable cause – Deets Inside

Satakshi Singh   |    May 13, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Mahesh Babu: Tollywood's popular star Mahesh Babu is making a lot of headlines these days not only for his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata but also for his statement on his entry into Bollywood. 'Bollywood cannot afford him', people are taking this statement in a different way and expressing their reactions, but do you know this star called 'Prince of Tollywood' is quite kindhearted. Mahesh Babu devotes 30% of his income to social causes. Not only this, but he also has his own NGO (Non Government Organisation), the name of Mahesh Baby Foundation. Even after this, they often keep donating to the needy. Mahesh Babu is an actor and producer who majorly works in Tollywood. He also own his production house by the name of G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. For more information related to Mahesh Babu, definitely watch this video.

