Satish Kaushik Passed Away: The sudden demise of actor and director Satish Kaushik on March 8 due to a heart attack has left the industry in shock. Veteran stars like Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar, and Javed Akhtar rushed to Satish's house in Mumbai to offer their condolences to his family. Anupam Kher was the first to arrive and broke the news of Satish's death to the paparazzi. He then joined Satish's family and offered his support. Anupam also wrote a heartbreaking post on social media, remembering his best friend and mourning his loss. Anupam Kher couldn’t hold back his tears as he sat beside the mortal remains of his close friend of four decades, Satish Kaushik. The industry has lost a talented and beloved actor and director. Watch Video.