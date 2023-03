Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, 66, passed away on Wednesday due to a heart attack while traveling in Delhi. His sudden demise has left the Hindi film industry in shock. His body will be brought to Mumbai on Thursday. Watch Videos

Satish Kaushik passes away: It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik at the age of 66. His sudden death due to a heart attack while travelling in Delhi has left the industry in shock. Colleagues and friends have expressed their condolences, with Anupam Kher describing Satish as his best friend of 45 years. Satish had a long and successful career in the film industry, with notable roles in movies such as "Mr India" and "Brick Lane". His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered and cherished. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti.