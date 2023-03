Sad news for Bollywood fans as veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday, March 9th. The news was confirmed by Kaushik's close friend and colleague, Anupam Kher, in a tweet expressing his grief over the loss. Watch Videos.

Satish Kaushik passes away: Sad news for Bollywood fans as veteran actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday, March 9th. Kaushik was well-known for his memorable performances in films like Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Badhaai Ho. He also directed popular movies like Tere Naam and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The news was confirmed by Kaushik's close friend and colleague, Anupam Kher, in a tweet expressing his grief over the loss. Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter, and his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Watch Entertainment Videos.