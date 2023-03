A video of Satish Kaushik smiling for the paparazzi just days before his demise has surfaced, which is both heartwarming and heartbreaking to watch.

Satish Kaushik Passes Away: Satish Kaushik, a well-known Indian actor and filmmaker, passed away recently, leaving his fans and colleagues in shock. A video of him smiling for the paparazzi just days before his demise has surfaced, which is both heartwarming and heartbreaking to watch. In the video, Satish Kaushik looks happy and healthy as he interacts with the media. His sudden demise has left many in the film industry mourning the loss of a talented artist and a kind human being. Watch Entertainment Videos.