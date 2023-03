Satish Kaushik's journey in the entertainment industry started with his passion for acting. Let's check out the commendable journey of the iconic actor. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Satish Kaushik Passes Away: The sudden demise of Bollywood actor, Satish Kaushik, has left his fans and the entertainment industry in shock. He was a versatile actor who had made his mark in the film, theatre, and television industries. Satish Kaushik's journey in the entertainment industry started with his passion for acting. He pursued his studies at the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, which laid the foundation for his successful career. He started his acting career with the film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and went on to deliver memorable performances in films like Mr. India, Deewana Mastana, and Brick Lane. Let's check out the commendable journey of the iconic actor. Watch Entertainment Videos.