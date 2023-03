Notable personalities from the film industry, including Shehnaaz Gill, Ila Arun, Pankaj Tripathi, Farhan Akhtar, and Javed Akhtar were also spotted at Satish Kaushik's home to pay their respects. Watch Video

Satish Kaushik Passes Away: The passing of Satish Kaushik on Wednesday at the age of 67 has left the entire country mourning the loss of the accomplished actor and filmmaker. Tributes from his fans and friends in the industry have poured in on social media, with actors like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and many others expressing their grief and condolences. Notable personalities from the film industry, including Shehnaaz Gill, Ila Arun, Pankaj Tripathi, Farhan Akhtar, and Javed Akhtar were also spotted at Satish Kaushik's home to pay their respects. Satish Kaushik had a long and illustrious career in Bollywood as an actor and director, and his passing has left a void in the industry. His contributions to Indian cinema will always be remembered and celebrated.