Bollywood Stars Celebrated Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary: Anupam Kher paid tribute to his late friend Satish Kaushik on what would have been his 67th birthday. Satish Kaushik passed away in March due to a heart attack. Anupam and Satish had been friends for over 45 years, having met as students at the National School of Drama in 1975. Anupam has been vocal about his grief on social media and has shared memories of their decades-long friendship. In honor of Satish's memory, Anupam celebrated with Satish's wife and daughter. Their bond is a testament to the enduring power of friendship in the entertainment industry. Watch Entertainment Videos.