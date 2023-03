Satish Kaushik made his directorial debut in 1993 with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. Kaushik was known for his brilliant acting skills and also directed at least 14 movies during his career. Let's watch in this video his directed movies. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Satish Kaushik, a veteran Bollywood actor and filmmaker, passed away at the age of 66 due to a heart attack while traveling in Delhi. His sudden demise has left the entire Hindi film industry in shock, and many Bollywood celebrities have expressed their condolences. Kaushik was known for his brilliant acting skills and also directed at least 14 movies during his career. His contributions to the Indian film industry will always be remembered, and he will be greatly missed. Let's watch in this video his directed movies. Watch Entertainment Videos.