Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha's first song was launched where Kartik was seen helping Kiara with her heels. Watch the video

Following the enormous success of their most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to grace the silver screen once more. In the forthcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha by Sameer Vidwans, the couple will appear. Both actors are heavily involved in a campaign of advertising as a result of the June 5 release of the official trailer and the recent release of the first song, Sun Sajni. Kartik's great gesture for Kiara during the song's debut won him millions of hearts. In a video , it can be seen that Kartik and Kiara were performing on stage. After the performance, he took Kiara's heels to her and helped her put them on, showcasing his gentlemanly charm. Kartik's thoughtful act won the admiration of many fans

“Kafi Gentleman Kartik and his charming nature, definitely every girl's heart melts!! Helping our lovely Kiara with her footwear on stage!” the video was captioned.