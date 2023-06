Satyaprem Ki Katha" will be released on June 29th. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are both actively promoting the movie. Watch the video.

Satyaprem Ki Katha”: The movie will be released on June 29th. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are both actively promoting the film. The video of Kartik and Kiara is going viral on the internet by seeing Kartik's gesture. In the video, Kiara is wearing a red dress and fixing it, while Kartik stands in front of her, protecting her like a shield. Fans are impressed by Kartik’s kind gesture and find it admirable. One user commented, “He is a true gentleman.” Another user wrote, “Kartik Aaryan and heart emoji.” Most fans comment on Kartik’s gentlemanly behavior, and they are deeply touched by his style. Kiara and Kartik have previously worked together in the movie “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” and everyone loved their chemistry. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”