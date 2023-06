Ahead of Satya Prem Ki Katha's release in the theatres, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were seen attending the screening in Mumbai on a rain-soaked Monday. Watch the video.

After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for another family entertainer titled SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29 and the promotions are on in full swing. Ahead of the film’s release, the stars were seen attending the screening in Mumbai on a rain-soaked Monday night.

Kiara Advani, the film’s leading lady, was captured making way for the screening in her car as heavy rains lashed the city. She looked stunning in a beige skirt suit.She kept her hair loose and opted for minimal makeup . Kartik was in denim and white shirt .