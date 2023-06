Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29, Thursday, on the occasion of Eid. Watch the video to know what public has to say about movie .

The much-awaited film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, reuniting Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has finally hit the theatres and going by the initial reviews, looks like the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience. It has been receiving a positive review on social media, and if this initial trend continues, then it will surely emerge to be unstoppable.Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29, Thursday, on the occasion of Eid. It is touted to be an emotional romantic saga, and the early viewers only have good things to say about it. Satyaprem Ki Katha marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kiara, their first one being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a blockbuster and one of the highest grossing films of 2022.