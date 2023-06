Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the song Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha! Watch the video.

The blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has spread their magic once again with their latest track Sun Sajni which was launched today. Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has pervaded every corner with the magic of pure love. While the audience is still engulfed in the melodies of this musical romantic pure love story, the makers are not leaving any chance to amplify it to the next level. Now the makers are all set to get the audience grooving to Garba beats with 'Sun Sajni' song. Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.