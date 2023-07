SatyaPrem Ki Katha actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan receive standing ovation from the audience for their stellar performance in the film.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s recently released film Satyaprem Ki Katha is earning a positive response from the audiences. The film has earned over 25 crores in three days and stats suggest it will garner more in the coming week. On Sunday, Kartik and Kiara paid a surprise visit to the theatres during their film’s screening.Kartik Kiara arrived at a theatre in Bandra as the film ended only to surprise the viewers. Seeing the two in person fans were quite thrilled. Just as any other Kartik-Kiara fan, the audience also jumped from their seats as they were left gushing. Excited to see them together, the audience gave a hearty standing ovation leaving Kiara and Kartik stunned.