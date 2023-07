Kartik Aaryan was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant Maharaja Bhog. The actor was accompanied by his 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' team.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satya Prem Ki Katha minted Rs 3.85 crore net on Wednesday, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 50.61 crore net in one week, according to the reports. Kartik Aaryan - The mass hero is back with his family entertainer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and as the title can suggest - it's Satyaprem aka Sattu's (Kartik) love story with Katha aka Kiara Advani - the pretty, dancing diva and quintessential rich girl. But it's not as breezy as you think it would be. Kartik Aaryan was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant Maharaja Bhog. The actor was accompanied by his 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' team. Kartik looked an absolute dapper in black as he posed with the team. Shikha Talsania, who plays Kartik's sister, was also there at the party. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala attended the dinner party with his wife.