Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's blockbuster Jodi's set to redefine love with their sizzling chemistry in the musical love story SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser Out: The recently released romantic teaser of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has left netizens asking for more. Ever since the teaser came out, fans thronged social media to rave about it online. With an out-and-out love story in place with a stunning-looking reel couple and soulful melody in place - netizens have already started to trend #SatyaPremKiKatha on social media. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's blockbuster Jodiis set to redefine love with their sizzling chemistry in the musical love story SatyaPrem Ki Katha.