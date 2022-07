Scarlett Johansson is one of the most searched actresses in the world. Know about some other Hollywood queens who are extensively searched on Google. Watch the video.

Top Searched Actresses of Hollywood 2022: We are all aware of the best actresses in Bollywood but have you ever wondered who is the most popular actress in the Hollywood industry? Well, people who love to watch Hollywood films are probably excited to know about the top Hollywood stars and their films. Several Hollywood actresses are known for their excellent work in Hollywood, and they are immensely appreciated by their devotees. We are always excited to watch our favorite stars' films and love to talk about them consistently. Today we've come up with an interesting concept. This video is for all Hollywood fans who want to know about the best Hollywood actresses in the world whose names are highly searched on Google. Watch the video to know more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri