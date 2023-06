It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended the screening of the second season of The Night Manager.

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as some of the biggest names in Bollywood attended the screening of the second season of The Night Manager. The star cast of the show arrived for the big night in their festive best. Sobhita Dhulipala slipped into a pink dress for the occasion. She also posed candidly with her co-star Tillotama Shome, who opted for a simple white dress for the screening. Anil Kapoor arrived for the screening, looking ageless as usual in black attire. Aditya Roy Kapur flashed his widest smile as he walked the red carpet of the screening.