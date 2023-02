Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Selfiee' has flopped at the box office, marking his fifth consecutive failure. Fans and industry experts are criticizing his film choices and questioning his future projects. Watch Videos.

Akshay Kumar's consecutive flop movies: Akshay Kumar's latest release, 'Selfiee,' has marked his fifth consecutive flop at the box office. With an opening collection of only Rs 2.55 crore, it's his lowest opening in over a decade. The film's poor performance has added to criticism around Kumar's recent film choices. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty, the movie's first-day performance was labeled a "disaster" by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With consecutive failures, it remains to be seen whether Kumar can turn things around with his upcoming projects. Fans and industry experts alike are questioning his selection of films and hoping for a change in direction.