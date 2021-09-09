videos

Vighnaharta from Antim: Salman Khan's six-packs, Varun Dhawan's energetic dance moves and Aayush Sharma's intense avatar get a thumbs up – watch

When Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla about their emotional attachment with each other – watch video

Rakhi Sawant undergoes nose surgery; reveals no one supported her after Jasmin Bhasin's hurt her on Bigg Boss 14 — watch video

Bigg Boss 15: Host Salman Khan is back, but searches for the BB house in the jungle – watch video

'Selmon Bhoi': Game Based On Salman Khan's Hit And Run Case Gets In Trouble, Temporarily Blocked

Satakshi Singh   |    September 9, 2021 8:05 PM IST

Salman Khan: Bollywood actor Salman Khan reached the court. Yes, you heard that right, Salman Khan had filed an application in a court, against the game developer of "Selman Bhoi". The game is alleged to be based on Salman Khan's very famous hit and run case. In the application, Salman has mentioned that the name of the game and the image is a caricature version of Salman Khan.

