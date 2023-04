Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, thanking her fans and blowing kisses. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expresses Love and Gratitude to Fans: South Indian film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account, showing her smiling and blowing kisses to her fans. In the video, she expresses her gratitude to her fans for their love and support. Samantha is known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films and has won several awards for her performances. Her fans were thrilled to receive her virtual kisses and showered her with love in the comments section.