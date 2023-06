Shah Rukh Khan and his fans create Guinness World record, striking together his signature pose outside Mannat | Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan and his 300 followers gathered in front of his fabled home, Mannat, to strike his famous stance. To know more about this watch the video.

Video Desk | June 10, 2023 9:38 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and 300 of his devoted followers gathered in front of his fabled home, Mannat, to strike his famous stance. This remarkable occasion led to the establishment of a Guinness World Record for "The most people performing the Shah Rukh Khan pose simultaneously," which is evidence of the actor's tremendous popularity throughout the world and his devoted following.