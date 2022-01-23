Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli's dancing video is going viral on the internet. Watch the video here...

and have worked with each other in many films like , , and Zero. They share a great rapport with each other and a video from Anushka and Virat Kohli’s wedding is going viral on the internet which has SRK, Anushka and Virat dancing on multiple songs including the superstar’s famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Not just that in the throwback video, we also get to see how Shah Rukh Khan helped Virat say a dialogue of Jab Tak Hai Jaan for Anushka.