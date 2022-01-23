videos

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya in this throwback video is the best thing you will see today – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli's dancing video is going viral on the internet. Watch the video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    January 23, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have worked with each other in many films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Zero. They share a great rapport with each other and a video from Anushka and Virat Kohli’s wedding is going viral on the internet which has SRK, Anushka and Virat dancing on multiple songs including the superstar’s famous song Chaiyya Chaiyya. Not just that in the throwback video, we also get to see how Shah Rukh Khan helped Virat say a dialogue of Jab Tak Hai Jaan for Anushka.

