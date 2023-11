Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is a perfect time to celebrate his kindness and down-to-earth nature. He has shown his warmth ...

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is a perfect time to celebrate his kindness and down-to-earth nature. He has shown his warmth towards his co-stars, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji, both on and off screen. They have shared some incredible moments together, creating a strong bond of friendship. Shah Rukh Khan's genuine care and support for his colleagues make him a true 'King Of Hearts.' Whether it's sharing a laugh, offering advice, or simply being there for them, he goes above and beyond to make everyone feel valued. Despite his immense success, he remains humble and grounded, always treating others with respect and kindness. Shah Rukh Khan's generosity and down-to-earth attitude are just some of the reasons why he is adored by millions of fans around the world. Happy birthday to the one and only Shah Rukh Khan.