Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: The 'King of Bollywood' is the megastar of the Bollywood industry. Not only in India but also internationally, Shah Rukh Khan has fans. SRK has given superhit movies in his career spanning more than 30 years. King Khan not only established his career but also made many superhit Bollywood actresses' careers. Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma, and many more started their super-hit careers with Shah Rukh Khan. All of these actresses are now super-hit stars in B-town. Today, the 'Badshah of Bollywood' is celebrating his birthday, and on this occasion, we tell you who are the super divas of Bollywood who debuted with Shah Rukh Khan. Watch Video.