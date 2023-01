Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for supporting his latest film "Pathan." He celebrated the film's success by joining fans outside his residence, Mannat. Celebrities like Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon were also seen in the city. Watch video.

Celebs Spotted: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude to his fans for their continued support on Monday. The actor celebrated the success of his latest film "Pathan" with a note of thanks, joining fans outside his iconic residence, Mannat, as they cheered his return to the big screen and the film's impressive box office performance. Meanwhile, stunning celebrity Malaika Arora was seen in a daring green jacket, while stars like Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, and many others were captured around the city. Watch the entertainment videos.