Shah Rukh Khan, Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan: Who is the face behind ‘The 50’s Lion’?

Reality show The 50 has generated massive excitement among viewers, with one of its biggest mysteries being the identity behind the much-discussed "lion" persona. Social media is buzzing with speculation, as fans debate whether the powerful presence belongs to Shah Rukh Khan, Elvish Yadav, or Abhishek Malhan.

The 50 reality show has become one of the most talked about shows. Not just for its participants but also for the famous ‘lion’ mystery. Ever since the launch of the show, viewers have been speculating about this powerful man and it has become a big topic of conversation on social media. Various familiar names have emerged online including Shah Rukh Khan and Elvish Yadav, along with Abhishek Malhan. Shah Rukh Khan’s name carries a weight of an entirely different stardom, making it evident to those truly fawning over him that only a global star could exude such dominance. Elvish Yadav, on the other hand, enjoys a massive digital following and a strong connect with the younger generation. Thus, he is a popular guess, especially after his reality show stint. Abhishek Malhan, who has played strategically and remained calm, composed and dignified in previous shows, might also enter the fray. The excitement of the speculation lies in the fact that each of them comes with a different kind of legacy films and diplomacy, digital star and influencer, or reality superstar. Watch the video to know more.