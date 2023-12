Dunki Fever Takes Over Dubai! Trailer of SRK starrer Dunki illuminates Burj Khalifa, Stunning Drone Show Lights Up the Sky. To ...

Dunki Fever Takes Over Dubai! Trailer of SRK starrer Dunki illuminates Burj Khalifa, Stunning Drone Show Lights Up the Sky.

To elevate the ever-rising craze of Dunki to the next level, Shah Rukh Khan has taken the promotional spree a step ahead and has reached Burj Khalifa. Keeping up the tradition of SRK films, the Dunki trailer was showcased on the Burj Khalifa. The moment witnessed the presence of over 1 lakh crowd of fans. The superstar was also seen dancing to the beats of Lutt Putt Gaya and O Maahi. The grand event also witnessed a mesmerizing drone show at Burj Khalifa. The drone show indeed lighted up the sky and created an enthralling experience for the viewers.

Kickstarting the promotional journey from Dubai, SRK is totally taking over the city with his charm. He visited VOX Cinemas Dubai where received a grand welcome from the people on the Dunki Day 1 promotions.