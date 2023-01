Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan to Anushka Sharma in Chakda Xpress. Here are some actors who are all set to make a movie comeback in 2023 after a long gap. Watch entertainment videos.

Bollywood stars' movie comeback in 2023: Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameos in 2022 in Laal Singh Chaddha, Rocketry, and Brahmastra, and fans are eagerly waiting for his favorite stars to come back. SRK is all set for his grand comeback with Pathaan, which releases on January 25. Anushka Sharma was last seen in "Zero" in 2018. Now, she is ready for her amazing comeback with Chakda Xpress. The film is a biography of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Here are some actors who are all set to make a movie comeback in 2023 after a long absence. Watch entertainment videos.