Bollywood Celebs Attend Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: The passing away of Pamela Chopra, the wife of renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra, has left the Hindi film industry in mourning. A prayer meeting was held at the Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai, which saw the presence of many notable actors and filmmakers who came to pay their respects to the departed soul. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and many others were seen arriving at the venue to offer their condolences to the family. It was heartening to witness the film fraternity come together in solidarity to honor Pamela Chopra, who was not only a loving wife and mother but also an integral part of the film industry.