Shah Rukh Khan, who underwent minor surgery in the US after injuring himself, was recently spotted at the airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam . Dressed in a blue sweatshirt, denim, and black cap, SRK looked stylish as ever as she made his way out of the airport . While Gauri stunned in a blue outfit and black blazer jacket , AbRam kept it simple in his casuals.