Shah Rukh Khan makes his first ever Instagram post after Aryan Khan's case; SRKians scream 'KING IS BACK'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan kept bay from social media post son 's name got dragged into drugs case. Aryan Khan was under judicial custody after a raid was conducted on a cruise by NCB. Breaking the social media hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan has finally made his first ever post on Instagram since September 2021. He has shared a video which is an advertisment for a high-end TV. The advertisement also features Gauri Khan. All the SRK fans are super excited to see their King Khan back in action. In the comments section, SRKians are expressing joy and welcoming their 'Anna' back to social media. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vanraj and Nandini recreate SRK and Kajol's hilarious scene from K3G and you cannot miss the fun – watch video

Also Read - Kumar Gaurav, Rahul Roy, Bhagyashree and more 1-hit wonders in Bollywood – view movie stills