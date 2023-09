The actor looked handsome in the blue kurta which he paired with a white pajama. He kept his hair pulled back in his trademark ponytail. SRK is currently ruling the box office with Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan Video: Ganpati Bappa is currently blessing many devotes across the country. Like many of us, several B-town celebs welcomed the idol of Ganesh Ji in their home on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan visited Bhushan Kumar’s T-series office last night to seek blessings from Bappa. In the video, SRK is seen standing in front of the Ganesha idol next to the producer as his manager performs Aarti and puja. She then gives a flower to King Khan who puts it on the idol’s feet and prays to it with folded hands. The actor looked handsome in the blue kurta which he paired with a white pajama. He kept his hair pulled back in his trademark ponytail. SRK is currently ruling the box office with Jawan. The film has been breaking box office records since its release. After the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will end the year with a bang with his upcoming film Dunki.