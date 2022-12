From Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra to Anushka Sharma in Qala, watch the most surprising cameos in 2022. Watch Video.

Unexpected cameos in movies and won hearts in 2022: While we enjoy watching Bollywood movies, unexpected guest appearances and cameos by our favourite stars always steal the show. Sometimes these cameos allow for significant character growth or a change in the storyline. Many favorite releases in 2022 have shown us promising cameos. Fans were not only surprised, but they also liked it very much. From Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra to Anushka Sharma in Qala, watch the most surprising cameos in 2022. Watch Video.