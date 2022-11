Every year, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with his crazy fans who wait for him outside his house, 'Mannat'. On November 2nd, 'King Khan' will be turning a year older and his fans want to make his birthday extra special. Watch the video.

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday is a special occasion for fans. Every year, Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with his crazy fans who wait for him outside his house, "Mannat". This year also, SRK met and greeted his fans last night by coming out and pouring love into their fans. SRK went out of Mannat with his son AbRam and gave kisses to his fans who were waiting for him outside his house. If we talk about his upcoming movies, Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathan, Dunki, and Jawan. On November 2nd, 'King Khan' will be turning a year older and his fans want to make his birthday extra special. Watch the video.