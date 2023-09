Get ready for the ultimate box office showdown as Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the sensational Prabhas go head-to-head in a blockbuster clash this Christmas 2023.

Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza this Christmas 2023 as the two powerhouses of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas, gear up for an epic clash at the box office! With their immense popularity and massive fan following, this clash is bound to set the screens on fire and create waves of excitement among moviegoers. Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, known for his charismatic presence and unmatched acting skills, will be seen in a highly anticipated film that promises to be a visual spectacle. On the other hand, Prabhas, the sensational star of the Baahubali franchise, will bring his larger-than-life persona and incredible action sequences to the silver screen. As the countdown to Christmas begins, fans are eagerly awaiting these blockbuster releases, which are expected to break records and create history in the Indian film industry. The clash between these two superstars is not just a battle for box office supremacy, but also a celebration of their immense talent and the love they receive from their fans.