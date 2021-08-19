Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Is About To Make Her Bollywood Debut? Watch Video

The young actress was seen in a short film namely, The Grey Part Of Blue in 2019.

Suhana Khan's Debut, Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. According to the reports, Zoya Akhtar will be launching Suhana Khan in her upcoming film which is going to be an adaptation of the very popular international comic Archie. The young actress was seen in a short film namely, The Grey Part Of Blue in 2019. Let us know the entire story in detail through this video. Watch it now.