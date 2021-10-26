videos

Shah Rukh Khan's Latest Diwali Advertisement Winning Hearts, Promoting Small And Local Businesses With Beautiful Message: Watch

A brand came up with a thoughtful advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan which has gone viral as soon as it arrives. Shahrukh was seen promoting local and small business through Diwali Advertisement.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 26, 2021 3:47 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan:Diwali is around the corner and brands have started promoting exclusive products for the festival. Well, in such a situation, a brand came up with a thoughtful advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan which has gone viral as soon as it arrives. Advertisement begins with a voice over and bytes from a local business owner explaining how the pandemic has affected their business. To know how it effected Shahrukh Khan's image? Watch the video.

