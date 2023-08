From dating rumors with Priyanka Chopra to bisexuality speculations, times when the King of Bollywood made headlines. Watch the video to learn more.

Throwback Thursday: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King of Bollywood, is a prominent figure in the Indian film industry. Throughout his career, he has been no stranger to making headlines and being at the center of controversies. One of the most talked-about controversies surrounding him was the rumored affair with actress Priyanka Chopra in 2012. Their alleged relationship created a buzz in the media and among fans, leading to intense speculation and scrutiny. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the star couples to whom every young couple looks up to, but when SRK and Priyanka's romance rumours took the world by storm, everyone was shocked! Both A-listers were very close pals and their movies were working good, but after these rumours, Khan and Priyanka started ignoring each other in front of the public and later sources confirmed that the close pals are not on talking terms now. Despite these controversies, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful and influential actors in Bollywood. His immense talent, charm, and dedication to his craft have earned him a massive fan following not only in India but also around the world. He continues to captivate audiences with his performances and remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.